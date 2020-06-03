Obituaries » Raymond C. Vagedes

Burial Date: June 8, 2020 Mary Queen of Heaven Church June 8, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 104 times















Raymond C. Vagedes, 88 of Erlanger, KY passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Betty Vagedes, dear children Michael (Gina) Vagedes, Douglas (Judy Howard) Vagedes, Theresa (Rob) Rodgers and Kathy (Bob) Graue, 7 grandchildren Heather, Candice, Zach, Nic, Joe, Liz (Joey) and Maggie, 6 great-grandchildren Holly, Savannah, Sierra, Josh, Carly and Leilani, brother Fred Vagedes and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bertha Vagedes and brothers Joe and Bob. Ray and his brother Fred owned and operated Antique Auto Shop in Elsmere, KY where they restored antique cars. He proudly served our country in the Navy, loved golf and playing cards and was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11am at Mary Queen of Heaven Church.