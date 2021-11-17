Obituaries » Raymond B. Usleaman

Burial Date: November 22, 2021 Visitation Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Raymond Bradley Usleaman, 52, of California, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 17,2021 at his home. Ray was born September 26, 1969, in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a welder by trade and recently had worked for Tyson Foods as a packer. He enjoyed following UK basketball. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Richard Usleaman. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Usleaman (nee Mattstedt); three siblings, Jeff (Kim) Usleaman, Dan (Leah) Usleaman and Jennifer Lillie; eight nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.