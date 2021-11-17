Obituaries » Raymond B. Usleaman
Raymond Bradley Usleaman, 52, of California, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 17,2021 at his home. Ray was born September 26, 1969, in Fort Thomas, KY. He was a welder by trade and recently had worked for Tyson Foods as a packer. He enjoyed following UK basketball. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Richard Usleaman. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Usleaman (nee Mattstedt); three siblings, Jeff (Kim) Usleaman, Dan (Leah) Usleaman and Jennifer Lillie; eight nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.