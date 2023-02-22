Obituaries » Ray Smallwood

Burial Date: February 27, 2023 5245 Madison Pike Independence, Kentucky 41051 Feb. 27, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 13 times















Ray Smallwood, 80, of Independence, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. He was a retired machinist for Amano, Cincinnati. Those that knew Ray, know that he enjoyed live horseracing, gardening, eating his wife’s cooking, splitting wood, restoring old antique cars and spending time with his family.

Survived by his wife Frieda Johnson Smallwood; three daughters Melissa (Dale) Ownbey, Marsha (Tami) Smallwood and Katrina (Elmer) Hammond; brother Ronnie (Gaetta)Smallwood; three sisters Lola (Gene) Adams, Brenda Yopp and Wilma (Kevin) Bowling; four grandchildren Brandon Ball, Lindsey Heisel, Johnathon Heisel and Madison Neary and one great grandson Colin Ball.

Visitation 12 – 2 PM with funeral service to follow at 2 PM Monday, February 27, 2023 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.