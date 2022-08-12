Obituaries » Ray Jenkins

Burial Date: August 16, 2022 Floral Hills Mem.Gardens Taylor Mill, KY Aug. 16, 11 a.m.

Ray Jenkins age 92. Resident of Covington, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Medican Center, Edgewood, KY on August 12th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Fay Maxine (Dunn) Jenkins, daughter Charlotte Fay Jenkins, Parents Homer and Mary Alice Cundiff Jenkins and Seven of his siblings. He is survived by his daughter Patty (Norb) Medley of Taylor Mill, KY, granddaughter Lindsay Medley of Lexington, KY and sister Iona Coomer of Jackson, KY. He served in the U. S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War and is a retired auto inspector for General Motors. Private visitation with a public graveside service 11:00 am Tuesday, August 16th at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY, Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.