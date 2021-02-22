Obituaries » Ray Hemmer

Burial Date: February 27, 2021 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 Feb. 27, 10 a.m.

Ray Hemmer, 84, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Ray was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 4, 1937, to the late Dewey and Helen (Brockman) Hemmer. During his life, Ray had a 30 year career as a plumber with the Metropolitan Housing Authority and served as a volunteer police officer with the Boone County Police from 1968 to 1970. He is a member of St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years Agnes Hemmer, daughter Ann Marie Matteson (David), son Tony Hemmer (Hope), grandchildren Joshua, Clara, and Greta Matteson, and Amelia Hemmer, and cousin Jeff Custer (Annette). A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10am at St. Timothy Church. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.