Obituaries » Ray D. Cheesman

Burial Date: September 15, 2020 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY 41094 Sept. 15, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Ray Douglas Cheesman, age 79, of Independence, KY passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired Warehouseman for Kroger Company and a member of First Baptist Church of Walton. Ray enjoyed watching old western movies and sports. He especially watching U.K. basketball and his children and grandchildren’s events. His parents, Raymond and Emma McClure Cheesman; brothers, James Cheesman, John Henry Cheesman, Morris Cheesman, and Bobby Cheesman; and sisters, Tillie Smith and Nellie Collins, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife (of 58 years) Delores Kerns Cheesman; children, Denise Felts (Ken), Melissa Gilvin (Mark), Rodney Cheesman (Paula), Teresa Sharpe (Terry); sister, Helen Rich; grandchildren, Brett Felts (Logan), Kenny Felts (Brittany), Bradly Gilvin (Karla), and Josh Felts (Rachel Hardin); and great grandchildren, Brayden White, McKynlee Felts, Londyn Felts, Brett Felts, Jacob Felts, Kennedy Felts, Brayden Howard, and Thea Felts. Visitation will Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with his funeral service at noon at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, we will be limiting the church’s occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at Carpenter Family Cemetery in Richwood, KY. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc) or First Baptist Church of Walton.