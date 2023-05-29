Obituaries » Randy C. Groger

Burial Date: June 3, 2023

Randy C. Groger, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at the age of 68 years old. He loved horse racing, gardening and was a 35 year member of Covington Turners Club and former head of Cottage AC youth baseball club. Randy is survived by his wife, Janet L. Groger (nee Schlarman); children, Christopher (Ashley) Groger, Mark Groger and Nicole (Mark) Seibert; grandchildren, Conner, Audrey, Kyle, Andrew, Nolan, Collin and Owen; siblings, Erealyn Bentley, Beverly Meyer, Dixie Ginn and Donald Groger. Visitation is Friday, June 2nd from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service is 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3rd. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial Contribution to the Covington Turners Youth Club, 447 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011.