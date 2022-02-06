Obituaries » Randall Thayman

Burial Date: February 12, 2022 St. Paul Episcopal Church 7 Court Place Newport, KY 41071 Feb. 12, 3 - 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















M. Randall “Randy” Thaman, 67, of Verona, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Randy was President of Marketing Research Services Inc (MRSI). He was an avid golfer and loved the Cleveland Browns. Randy loved boating, fishing, traveling and cars. His sweet Granddaughter, Willow, captured his heart and was the apple of his eye.

Randy was born December 25, 1954 in Sidney, OH to the late Urban and Marilyn (nee: Curtis) Thaman.

Randy is survived by his Wife, Deborah “Debbie” Thaman, Daughter, Valerie (Tom) Bovard, Son, Marcus (Emily) Warren. Granddaughter, Willow Warren, Sister, Angie (Jim) Post, Sisters in law, Donna (Donald) Thomas, Denise (Willie) Vaughn, Brother in law, Dennis (Malinda) Knotts and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 7 Court St., Newport, KY 41071. Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm, at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Newport, with Very Rev. Matthew Young, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.