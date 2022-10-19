Obituaries » Randall E. Predit

Services are private.

Randall “Randy” Eugene Predit of Highland Heights, KY, passed peacefully on October 19, 2022, at his home at the age of 86, with his loving wife and daughters at his side. Born in Cyclone, West Virginia on December 10, 1935, he was the only child of the late Roland and Almeda Predit.

He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Carolyn Rose (Patterson) Predit and his three doating daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Sester, Rhonda (Bob) Carpenter, and Julie (Chuck) Croley. He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Brandon (Christy) Ford, Kristopher Ford, Dr. Sean (Alysia) Sester, Lindsey Warner, Charles Croley, Cara Croley, and Shane (Abby) Sester; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah, Connor, Sophie, Nicholas, Daniel, Olivia, Isla, and Evie; and many cousins. Randy shared a special bond with his tiny poodle, Annie, with whom he shared a walk in Tower Park virtually every day and where he met many friends.

As a life-long Engineer for the C&O Railroad, Randy spent countless days driving the train from Silver Grove to Russell, KY. One of his most proud moments was when he was chosen to serve as Fireman for President Eisenhower’s funeral train in 1969. Randy earned the honor of being an Amtrak Engineer and drove the passenger train from Cincinnati Union Terminal to Huntington, WV, until he retired in 1998. He was very respected among his peers and received many awards for safety & professionalism. Randy’s love of Harley motorcycles led him on many adventures with numerous dear friends he met along the way. He was an avid “fixer of things” and a kind soul who was always willing to help others in need.

The family will hold a private grave-side service on October 27th at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.