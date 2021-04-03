Obituaries » Ramona Miller

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Ramona “Jean” Miller, (Nee McIlvoy), of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 3, 2021 at her home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jean was an executive secretary at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue. She loved taking yoga classes at Campbell County Senior Center. Jean also enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and decorating. She always said her greatest achievement was her three daughters. Some of the greatest joy in Jean’s life was being with her family. She was preceded in death by her, husband, James Miller, parents Ruben and Bonnie McIlvoy, brother Carl “Sonny” McIlvoy and nephew Thomas McIlvoy. Jean is survived by daughter’s Karen (Jerry) Class, Kimberly (Evan Sir,) Luse and Kelly (Paul) Lenhardt, step sons J. Randolph Miller and J. Ronald Miller. Jean is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Class, Jessica (Kevin) Duke, Sara Brandts, Evan Luse, Jr., Hannah Luse and Sydney Lenhardt, great-grandchildren Knox, Finley, Marlowe, Gunnar, Maddox, Lucy Jean and Cassady, niece, Paula Bishop (Steve) and nephew, Jimmy McIlvoy. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria, Ky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell is caring for Jean and her family.