Ramona J Madgwick age 63 of Florence, Kentucky, passed at University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by sons Russell DeWayne Randall, Stephen Michael Madgwick, Jason Robert Madgwick, daughter Tifane Marie Madgwick, and by foster son Terry Bailey.

She is also survived by grandchildren:

Alyssa Mae Renee Randall, Russell D Randall IV(Russell D Randall’s), Elizabeth Rose Madgwick & Chastity Lynne Madgwick(Stephen Madgwick’s. Solomon DeWayne Rabe(Tifane Madgwick’s),

Jason Madgwick, Julianna Madgwick, Christopher Shoemaker, Rosa Rodriguez Garcia, Isabella Rodriguez Garcia(Jason Madgwick’s) and former companion Jason Clarence Shelton as well as several close church and neighborhood friends.

There is a foster mother Mrs. McCluskey in Florida and a brother and nephew.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Donations may be made at any 5/3 Bank to the memorial account for Ramona under Cornelia L Reade-Hale.

Or there is a Go Fund Me page on Ramona’s FaceBook page or contact Bridgette Hodge or Cornelia Reade-Hale.

She was a member of Eliom Church in Covington, Steve Kempf, pastor. She was a disabled dietary technician originally from Flint Michigan

Her hobbies were her dog (Frankie), Bible study and online games to exercise her mind.