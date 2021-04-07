Obituaries » Ramona C. Boswell

Burial Date: April 12, 2021 Florence Baptist Church Mt. Zion Road Florence, KY April 12, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Our beloved Momma has lived a life filled with love. Born to Dorothy and Earl Derrick, Ramona was an only child who was doted on by her parents and neighboring aunts and uncles who were childless. She grew up on a street in Clifton, KY (annexed eventually by Newport) that was built by her grandfather. Extended family lived on the street or very close by.

Ramona met the love of her life, Bob Boswell Sr., when she was in seventh grade. She says she fell in love with him then although they did not date until she was graduating from high school. They married in 1948. Three children followed: Bob Jr. (Lee Anne), Holly Gray (David), and Sandie Pelgen (Ken). We were a happy household and feel blessed that both our parents were attentive and interested in their children developing into productive adults with a strong sense of family and Christian values.

Ramona loved so much: reading, meals in fancy restaurants, hanging at the pool with her children, playing cards with friends, dancing with Dad, beauty in its many forms (particularly beautiful clothes!), traveling, golf, music, the color blue, her God, and being of service. Most of all she loved her family. Her grandchildren include Joe Shuff (Kris), Deren Worrell (Adam), Anne Derrick Kemphaus (Nick), Jeff Pelgen (Jennifer), Robby Boswell (Kari), Barrett Boswell, Andrew Gray (Lauren) and Evan Gray. She is also blessed with 13 great grandchildren. The grandchildren and great grandchildren each had a close relationship with Grandma who came to be called GG once the greats arrived.

Ramona lived an active life, driving and living alone until she was 85. Then osteoporosis made her unable to walk. Her fortitude and positive “can do” attitude kept her going the past few years. She was an inspiration to us all. While her family will miss her dearly, she was ready for heaven and meeting up again with all those she loved who went before her.

Visitation is Monday, April 12 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Florence Baptist Church on Mt. Zion Road in Florence. The celebration of life service will follow at 11:30 AM.