Ralph Louis Wallace, 80, of Brookville, Indiana, passed away March 15 at home. He was the son of the late Ralph and Gail Wallace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan “Linda” Wallace. He is survived by his five children; Steve (Donna) Wallace of Covington, KY, Scott Wallace of Covington, KY, Louis (Annette) Wallace of North Carolina, Lisa (William) Patterson of North Carolina and Frank Henegar of Taylor Mill, KY; his two sisters Vicki (Dave) Slater and Debbie Wallace both of Dayton, KY; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Ralph’s family.