Burial Date: November 11, 2022 St. Paul Catholic Church Florence, KY Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Ralph L. Glick, age 82 of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022. Ralph was born in Covington, KY on February 17, 1940 to Roy Glick and Helen Rolfes Glick. Ralph retired as a reservations agent with American Airlines after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul Church in Florence, KY and was one of the original founding members of the Squires Auto Club. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, UK basketball, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Notre Dame football. Ralph is preceded in death by his brother Pete Glick and sister Roseanne McCallister. Ralph is survived by his Wife of 59 years Mary Lou Glick, Daughter Tina Cooper, Son Brian Glick, Grandson Josh Cooper, Sisters Margie Rouse, BJ Stegman, Dorothy Scroggins, and Brother Ed Glick. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, Ky 41042. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, November 10 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedy’s Disease Association (kennedysdisease.org) or St. Paul Church, PO Box 366, Florence, KY 41022.