Obituaries » Ralph C. Jump

Burial Date: June 10, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 June 10, 1 p.m.

Ralph C. Jump of Independence, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth hospice in Williamstown, KY. He was born on May 26, 1941 to the late Ralph and Hilda Rose Jump in Independence, KY. Ralph is a United States Army Veteran and was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He worked for United States Postal Service where he retired as a letter carrier. In his spare time, he enjoyed building model airplanes, collecting various stamps, and enjoyed photography- especially nature.

Ralph is preceded in death by his brothers, Harry “Sid” Jump and Howard “Kenny” Jump; and his sister, Gladys “Ruth” Tate. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 48 years, Diane Jump; his son, Jason (Juliana) Jump; and beloved grandchildren, Nichole Renee Bird and Nora Joyce Jump; as well as other friends and relatives who will forever cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service, 12PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Ralph’s name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 33% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements.