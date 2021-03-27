Obituaries » Ralph A. Drees

Services for Ralph will be private.

Ralph Anthony Drees, 86, of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY.

Ralph was the Chairman of the Board of The Drees Company, one of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s largest home builders, and one of the top 25 home builders in the nation. Under Ralph’s direction, Drees Homes has been honored with several awards, “Builder of the Year, America’s Best Builder, and the National Housing Quality Award”. Ralph was also very active in the community and a United States Army Veteran.

He served as Judge Executive of Kenton County (2004-2010), Chairman of Kenton County Airport Board (1990-2003), a Councilman for the City of Erlanger, Chairman of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (1991-1992), President of the Home Builder’s Association of Kentucky (1985-1986) and Northern Kentucky (1965 & 1979), and he served as Chairman of the Area Planning Commission (1972-1977). Ralph was recognized in 1990 as the Northern Kentucky “Business Person of the Year”. Lastly, he was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Spirit of Construction Foundation, and in 2000, he was inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Drees; his brothers, Joe and Richard Drees; and his grandson, Michael Drees.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Irmaleen Drees (nee Schultz); and his children, David (Karen) Drees, Lynn (Bill) Hemmer, Susan (Glen) Panoushek, Philip (Jennifer) Drees, and Barbara (Richard) Jones.

Ralph also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Alexa (Joe), Trey, Ryan, Paige, Scottie, Caitlyn, Sean, Megan, Tad, Weston, Mitchel, Cooper, and Georgia; and his great-grandson, Wiley.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky 634 Scott St. Covington, KY 41011.