Obituaries » R. Don McKinley

R. Don McKinley, age 90, of Independence, KY, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired Truck Driver for Kroger and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Don enjoyed bartering cars, guns, motorcycles and more, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale McKinley in 2015. Don is survived by his loving wife, of nearly 65 years, Donna Mainous McKinley; children, Donna Gayle McKinley, Denise Black, and Bode McKinley (Chana); 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with services beginning at noon at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home will be assisting the family with Don’s services. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions the wearing of face masks is mandatory and attendance will be limited to 50% of the Hickory Grove’s normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing.