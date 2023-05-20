Obituaries » Priscilla L. Ellison Menefee

Burial Date: June 10, 2023 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 June 10, 4 p.m.

Priscilla Lynn Menefee Ellison, ‘Pat’, born June 4th, 1940, in Covington, Kentucky; passed away May 20, 2023. Pat lived in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, where she raised her four children and worked as a Speech Pathologist and Reading Specialist for Fort Thomas Independent Schools for 28 years. She was an avid reader and devoted teacher who enjoyed meeting with her book club, being a member of the Garden Club of Ft. Thomas, traveling with her family, and spending time on Whidbey Island. Most of all, she loved being with her eleven cherished grandchildren, who affectionately called her ‘Ba’. Pat graduated from Highlands High School (1958) and played the trumpet in the school marching band. At the University of Kentucky (1962) she graduated with a BA in Education and went on to earn a master’s degree from Xavier University (1983). She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi as a student at UK and enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, and sailing. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Wetona (Teegarden) Menefee, and is survived by her children John (Sara) Ellison, Katie (Rob) McVicars, Andy (Molly) Ellison, Sam (Whitney) Ellison, and brother Frank (Joyce) Menefee. Pat is also survived by her grandchildren Ben, Elli, Megan, Will, Campbell, Annie, Eli, Drew, Eve, James, and Leigh… “Ba’s babies”. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Dobbling Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, and a memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm.