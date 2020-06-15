Obituaries » Phyllis M. Houglin

Burial Date: June 20, 2020

Phyllis Mae Houglin, age 78 of Florence, KY passed away June 15, 2020. Phyllis was born In New Albany, IN on May 8, 1942 to the late Marshall and Mary Shutters. Phyllis was a very good and loving Mom and Grandmother who loved decorating for all holidays and she loved to go shopping. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Kenneth Houglin Sr. in 2017, Son Kenneth Houglin Jr. in 2019, 2 Grandsons Kenneth Houglin III in 2014 and Tyler Belew in 2013, 1 Granddaughter Jessica Houglin in 2020 and Son-In-Law Brian Belew in 2012. Phyllis is survived by 2 Daughters Lisa Belew & Kim Russell (Shaun) and 1 Son Brian Houglin (Christine), 2 Sisters Marilyn Rowley and Barbara Poe, 4 Brothers Virgil, Ray, Tom, and Richard Shutters, 5 Grandchildren Brittany Houglin, Shaun Russell Jr., Hunter Houglin, Zack Belew, and Natalie Reardon, 4 Great Grandchildren Brent Houglin, AJ & Ava Snapp, and Laley Anderson. Visitation will be from 1 PM – 2 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 2 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.