Phyllis Lee Carter, 94, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center in Erlanger, Kentucky.

Phyllis was born to Mary A. Cisne in Gilbert, Arkansas on September 10, 1925. She grew up in Flora, IL, playing the alto saxophone in the Flora High School band and singing alto in a state champion sextet. She graduated from Flora in 1943. She married her childhood sweetheart, William (Bill) L. Carter, in October of 1944. She worked as a clerk in the medical section of the Veterans Administration while he completed his doctorate studies at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. She supported Bill through various job transitions, first moving to Guam in 1952 where she worked in the accounting department of the Naval Air Force while he helped start a junior college on the island.

Phyllis led a productive life, whether in the workplace, raising children, or supporting local organizations and the church. After Guam, she and Bill moved to Cincinnati where he was Dean of the College of Education and she was a founding member of the Northern Hills Church of Christ, as well as active in parent teacher organizations and the University of Cincinnati Faculty Wives. In 1967 they moved to Whitewater, WI where Bill became the President of the Wisconsin State University-Whitewater (later named Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater). Here Phyllis was active in the Janesville Church of Christ, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Faculty Dames, Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs, Walworth County Republican Women’s Club, Delavan Book Club, Ft. Atkinson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Fairhaven Nursing Home Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and the Air Force Academy Parents Club.

Once Bill retired they moved back to Flora, IL to take care of their mothers. Phyllis was active in the First Christian Church, Clay County Hospital Auxiliary and the Clay County Republican Women’s Club. Eventually Phyllis moved to Crestview Hills, KY and then to Baptist Village in Erlanger, KY. In Crestview Hills she was a member of the Lakeside Christian Church and involved in many of the church’s senior activities. Phyllis was an excellent seamstress and made all of her own clothes. Even in her 90’s she dressed fashionably, attending church services with her hat and matching purse, gloves and shoes. Acquaintances liked to call her Miss Phyllis. She also enjoyed to craft and spent many hours making items to sell for church bazaars and hospital gift shops.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William Lee Carter in 1993 and her mother, Mary A. Cisne in 1996. She is survived by daughter Kanda Sue (Harold) McKee, and son William Brand (Laurie) Carter. She has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Gwen (Jeremy) Hyde, Justene (William) Presley, and Erika (Gregory) Shumaker. Great-grandchildren: Kaelynn, Jameson, Daniel, Paxton and Finlee Hyde.

Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike is handling the arrangements. Phyllis will be buried next to her husband in Elmwood Cemetery in Flora, IL. The family will have a private ceremony at the gravesite at a future date.