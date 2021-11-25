Obituaries » Phyllis J. Simons

Burial Date: December 1, 2021 Christian Tabernacle Church 325 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Phyllis Joan (nee Norris) Simons, 84 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on November 25, 2021.

Phyllis was born August 6, 1937 in Mt.Olivet, KY to Tommy and Elizabeth Hull Norris.

Phyllis was a long time member of the Christian Tabernacle Church, Newport where she sang in the choir. She worked in housekeeping at St. Luke Hospital, West. Phyllis loved listening to Christian music and walking. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Simons, and sister Dumpy Doyle.

Phyllis is survived by her Daughter, Yalonda (Walter) Van Daele, son, Randy (Diane) Simons, daughter, Theresa (Danny) Vickers, Brother, Terry (Patty) Norris, 7 Grandchildren, Jamie, Randy, Jeremy, John, Danny Jr, Andrew, and Nikki. 13 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue.

Service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Christian Tabernacle Church, 325 Washington Ave., Newport, Kentucky.

Burial will take place in Shannon Cemetery, Shannon, Kentucky.