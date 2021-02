Obituaries » Phyllis G. Singleton

Singleton, Phyllis G., 91, passed away February 19, 2021 at her residence. She worked as a Bookkeeper at J.C. Penny’s. She is preceded by hey Husband; Charles C. Singleton (1988), and is Survived by her Friend Cherie Northcutt Services will be at the Convenience of the family. She will be Buried at Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia