Obituaries » Phyllis E. Lunnemann

Burial Date: February 24, 2023 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Feb. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 73 times















Phyllis Eleanor Lunnemann, age 84, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023. She was a faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church, a longtime member of the Catholic Kolping Society of Cincinnati and was well known in the community for her many years working at Kremers Market.

Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Rose Ann Kossenjans (Wilhelm), Jean Pauley (Kyle), Teresa Snow (Bob), Bill Lunnemann, Karen Mullins (Will), Mark Lunnemann, Don Lunnemann (Missie) and Peggy Wilson (Ryan); siblings, Joyce Sharringhausen and Lois Enzweiler; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, William Lunnemann; brothers, Paul Burger and Hubert Burger; sisters, Virginia Jacobs and Sister Anne Paulette Burger.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Church from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 1:00 PM. Entombment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Father David Hillar Fund 10235 Mill Road Cincinnati, OH, 45231.