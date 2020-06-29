Obituaries » Phyllis A. Vaughn-Tungate Webb

Burial Date: July 2, 2020 Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery 1070 Richwood Road Walton, KY 41094 July 2, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Phyllis Ann Vaughn-Tungate (née Webb), 89 years of age, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Gerald Eugene Vaughn and John Tungate; her son, Jim Vaughn; and brothers, Bill, Bob, and A.J. Webb. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her loving children, Stephen Vaughn, Mark Vaughn (Rhonda), Becky Stolz (Ron), Connie Schoonover, and Dennis Tungate (Jo); her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Ethridge (Shelby), Matthew Vaughn, Trenton Stolz (Riley), and Derrick Stolz; great-grandchildren, Ruby Ethridge and Alayna Stolz; and her dear sisters, Virginia Griffith and Janet Cekela. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 1070 Richwood Road, Walton, Kentucky 41094. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Ivy Knoll Resident Activity Fund, 800 Highland Avenue, Covington, Kentucky 41011.