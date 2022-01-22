Obituaries » Phyllis A. Siemer

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.

Obituary Viewed 45 times















Phyllis A. Siemer (nee Brooks), 84 of Newport, KY passed away January 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth, Florence. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy A. Siemer, Sr and brother Billy Brooks. Survived by her loving children Debbie Siemer and Roy (Dena) A. Siemer, Jr, grandsons Brandon and Alex Siemer, great-grandchildren Landyn, Kamryn and Eastyn, sister-in-law Joan “Jo” Meiner and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis worked at Newport Drug Center for over 40 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.