Phyllis Ann Puckett (neé Beagle), 69 years of age, of Union, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Phyllis was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Leslie Beagle and Florence Spegal Beagle. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Jump, Trudy Gatewood, and Becky Mobley. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Puckett; her sons, Michael Puckett (Tammy Kay) and Craig Puckett (Desiree); her three grandchildren Zachary and OnyaMae Puckett and Vanessa Gibson; and her brother, Leslie Dale Beagle (Debbie). Phyllis worked for Levi Strass for 40 years. She will be remembered for her love of cooking, reading, and above all, her love of her family. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Joe Beil will officiate. Interment will take place immediate following at Floral Hills Memorial Park, Taylor Mill.