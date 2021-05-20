Obituaries » Phyllis A. King

Burial Date: May 24, 2021

Phyllis Anne King, age 88 of Union, KY passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021. Phyllis was born in Corbin, KY on April 24, 1933 to the late Dallas M. Carlisle and Nora Sams Carlisle. Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of Heritage Fellowship Church in Florence, KY. She was the founder of Love Sharing Inc., a food pantry which was started in 1987 and she and her late Husband were the founders of Kings Ranch Inc, a ministerial retreat which began in 2001. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 60 plus years Vernon King who passed away in 2018, her Parents, 2 Sisters Vivian Leach and Lillian Mendel, and 1 Brother Guy Carlisle. She is survived by 2 Sons Michael King (Trena) and Gregory King (Donna), 5 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, several Nieces & Nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Heritage Fellowship Church, 7216 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. **Floral deliveries are requested to be delivered directly to the Church.**