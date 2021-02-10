Obituaries » Phyllis A. Fields

Burial Date: February 27, 2021

Phyllis A. Fields (nee Butts)Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the age of 76 years. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard Fields I. She is survived by her son, Richard (Latasha) Fields II; step-daughter, Frances McEntie; grandchildren, Khila Fields and Michael Day; sister, Janice Parker; best friend, Linda Halbert. Visitation Saturday, February 27th from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Reverend Tony Gaines officiating.