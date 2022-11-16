Obituaries » Philomena M. Ott

Burial Date: November 25, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Nov. 25, 10 a.m.

Philomena M. Ott, 83, passed away Wednesday November 16, 2022. She was a born July 15, 1939 to Lawrence and Anna Oleniak (nee Skindziel) in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was a homemaker and member of St Henry Parish in Elsmere, KY. Preceded in death by her husband Carl Leo Ott Jr., 3 sisters and 1 brother. Survivors include her daughter Theresa (Mark) Ott Gable, son Carl Leo (Caroline) Ott III, and daughter Kathleen Ott (Patrick) McNeil. Also surviving are grandchildren Mackenzie (Jacob), Charles, Michaela, Coleman (Sierra), Moria, Connor and Emma. Visitation will be held Friday November 25, 2022 from 9am to 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Mausoleum entombment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.