Burial Date: November 10, 2022 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Williamstown, KY Nov. 10, 10 a.m.

Phillip Edward Rutar, of Union, Kentucky, went to his heavenly home on November 6, 2022, after a year- long battle with a secondary cancer at the age of 56. Phillip beat cancer in 2008 and had 14 years cancer free. Phillip was born on November 16, 1965, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Tellulah Rutar and the late Walter Rutar. Immediately after graduating from Decater High School in 1983, he proudly served in the US Air Force for nine years. Phillip worked for over 20 years for Meyer Tool as an electrical technician. Phillip always showed great strength and earned a 4th degree black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate. He owned a karate school in Florence, Kentucky for many years. He always made a positive and lasting impact in the lives of his karate students. Phillip was a Christian man and always trusted in God to lead and direct all areas of his life. Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Stacie. He will also be greatly missed by his children; Andrew Rutar, Robyn Rutar, Savannah Rutar and Mia Rutar, as well as his step-children, Jacob Cahill (Alicia), Chelsea Cahill and Brooklynn Cahill. Phillip leaves behind a grandson; Adam, and 4 brothers; David Rutar, Keith Rutar, Tim Rutar (Marta) and James Rutar (Angie). Phillip is also survived by his mother-in-law, Hope Stone; father-in-law, Larry Stone of Union, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Chad Stone; sister-in-law, Kami Stone of Florence, Kentucky, and their children, Ally and Trent. He is blessed with several nieces, nephews and cousins who all love him dearly. Phillip was a Florida Gators fan, after living in Homestead, Florida for several years while serving in the military. He had one last request for family and friends to wear orange and blue or Florida Gators clothing to the funeral service. Phillip was not one to dress up, so he suggested that everyone attend his service in casual attire. He though jeans and hoodies would be perfect. He though it would be hilarious to finally get support for his Florida team in the great state of Kentucky. His great sense of humor will indeed live through his children. Funeral services will be a graveside only military service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, Kentucky on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 AM.