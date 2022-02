Obituaries » Phillip C. Sauerbeck

Philip Charles Sauerbeck 93, of Alexandria, died January 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. He retired from the Crossett Produce Company in 1990. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parrish in Alexandria for 66 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Dorothy (Derrick) Sauerbeck. Survivors include Daughter Mary (Tom) Walker, sons Philip (Laura) and Kenneth (Brenda) Sauerbeck; along with 9 grandchildren Eric (Julie) Walker, Nicole (Todd) Bright, Adam (Heather) Walker, Jessica Shields, Matthew (Courtney) Sauerbeck, Brian (Abby) Sauerbeck, Holly (Seth) Kravetz, Joseph Sauerbeck, Nicholas Sauerbeck and 19 great-grandchildren Brandon Walker, Lance Walker, Cassandra Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kinsey Hales (Tanner), Sydney Bright, Tatum Bright, Emily Walker, Nora Walker, Madison Walker, Eric Shields, Alexis Shields, Brianna Shields, Rockwell Kravetz, Samuel Kravetz, Mara Sauerbeck, Brecken Sauerbeck, Daniel Sauerbeck, Henry Sauerbeck; and one great-great-grandchild Jane Hales.Visitation is Friday February 4, from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Burial is at Saint Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas. Arrangements are under the care of Alexandria Funeral Home.