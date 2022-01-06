Obituaries » Philliip T. Wilson

Burial Date: January 10, 2022 Mother of God Church 119 West Sixth Street Covington, KY 41011

Philip Thomas “Tom” Wilson, age 80, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with his family by his side. Tom was a longtime driver for Greenline and Tank transportation service; he was also a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom honorably served our country as a member of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary K. Wilson (nee Voegtle); sons, Robert Wilson (Connie), Jeffrey Wilson, Patrick Wilson and Sean Wilson (Angelique); siblings, Martha Mason, Rosemary Santel (Mike), David Wilson and Jimmy Wilson; sister-in-law, Kathy Wilson; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Mike Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Mother of God Church from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:05 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth 483 S Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.