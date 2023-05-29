Obituaries » Peter W. Volland

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Peter Wesley Volland, 60, of Burlington, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was a truck driver and salesman for Mike’s Wholesale Bait Company in Maryland. Peter was quite a jokester who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and he liked his Budweiser.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Brenda Volland; sons, Peter Volland, Jr., Brandon Volland, Ronnie Volland, David Zdonick; brother, Ronnie Volland; sisters, Gabby Rushing, Charlie Volland, Linda Zinn, Rhonda Volland and 15 grandchildren.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maria Volland; son, Mikey Volland and brother, Roger Volland.

