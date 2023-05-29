Obituaries » Peter W. Volland
May 29, 2023
Peter Wesley Volland, 60, of Burlington, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was a truck driver and salesman for Mike’s Wholesale Bait Company in Maryland. Peter was quite a jokester who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and he liked his Budweiser.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Brenda Volland; sons, Peter Volland, Jr., Brandon Volland, Ronnie Volland, David Zdonick; brother, Ronnie Volland; sisters, Gabby Rushing, Charlie Volland, Linda Zinn, Rhonda Volland and 15 grandchildren.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maria Volland; son, Mikey Volland and brother, Roger Volland.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.