Obituaries » Peter M. Bramble, Jr.

Peter MacArthur Bramble Jr., 76, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his residence on May 2, 2023. He was born in Queens, New York on July 5, 1946, to the late Peter and Mary Bramble.

Pete grew up in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Morris Hills Regional High School then proudly enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably in Vietnam for his country. After returning home, he enrolled in Austin Peay State University earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Upon graduation he accepted a position at the General Accounting Office (GAO) in Washington DC, and served 32 years where he was recognized with multiple special commendations for exceptional performance and retired in 2004. While serving at GAO he also earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from George Washington University. Following his retirement, he became a Patriot of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge #211 in Midlothian, VA.

His professional and educational accomplishments were proud achievements in his life; however, nothing overshadowed his love for his family. Pete married his high school sweetheart Linda and spent the next 56 years raising three children, Todd, Jon, and Leia whom he adored and was always very proud of. Over those years Pete and Linda watched their family grow and welcomed daughters-in-law Jenni and Becky, son-in-law Chris, and celebrated the births of their cherished grandchildren Lillian, Halley, Heather, Nathan, JT, and Caitlyn. Pete and Linda defined a loving and supportive couple that was always there for each other and their family building years of happy memories including camping vacations across the United States, countless trips to the beach, and attending endless school, sporting, and social events.

Pete also took time to pursue several hobbies such as stargazing through his telescope, reading, puzzles, golfing, teaching his grandchildren to play dominoes, and watching his Washington Redskins win championships. Pete’s enthusiasm for cars was second to none and participated in auto parades in his beloved Ford Mustang with his sweetheart Linda by his side. The last several years Pete and Linda began their newest passion enjoying sea cruises where they explored worldwide destinations to include Northern Europe, Russia, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Pete could charm you with his witty sense of humor, and he was a quietly brave and unknowingly heroic man to many who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving in-laws Bernie and Marge Voelcker, and brother-in-law and best friend Gary Voelcker. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving this wonderful man, will miss him beyond measure.

A visitation will be held to celebrate Pete’s life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 PM. The family would like to invite all friends and guests to stay for a reception after the service. The reception will be held in the Linnemann Event Center at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Pete’s name to Austin Peay State University Gift Program in Clarksville, TN.