Obituaries » Peter D. Crone

Burial Date: August 25, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Aug. 25, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 45 times















Peter Dwayne Crone, 85, of Erlanger, KY passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loved one’s by his side. Peter was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed. Pete worked and retired as a machinist for Mazak. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Edna Mae Crone, his sister: Louanne Crone, and his son: Rudy Crone. Pete is survived by his loving wife: Jean Crone, his beloved children: Vicki Honican, Darrell (Paula) Crone, and Tonya (Tommy) Raleigh, and 6 grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Pete on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Brief words of remembrance will be said at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.