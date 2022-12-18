Obituaries » Perry B. McComas

Graveside services are being planned for the late spring of 2023.

Obituary Viewed 91 times















Perry Babis McComas, 62, of Erlanger passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Born on July 13, 1960, in Covington, Kentucky to Ronald L. Sr. and Jacqueline (Tackett) McComas, Perry was a retired mechanic for Goodyear Tires, Florence, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brothers, Ronald L. (Nellie) McComas, Jr. and Larry (Tish) Blackburn; sister, Tina Marie (Glen) Campbell; nieces and nephews, Joseph McComas, Cathy Rupple, Carla Burkhart, Shawna Ziener, Troy (Deziree) Burkhart, Coy (Tiffany) Burkhart, Emily Palmer, Josh Campbell and Tasha Campbell; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.

No Visitation. Graveside services are being planned for the late spring of 2023. Interment will be in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.