Obituaries » Peggy S. Marquardt

Burial Date: December 12, 2022 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 Dec. 12, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 2 times















Peggy Sue Marquardt, 87, of Union, KY, passed away Monday December 5, 2022. She was a caring homemaker and a passionate volunteer. Sue volunteered over many years with the Girl Scouts, St Vincent DePaul and Catholic Social Services, among others. After her children were grown, she also spent years working for the Girl Scouts and Volunteers of America. She enjoyed being involved with the Seniors at St Timothy Church. Sue was born on May 27, 1935 to Maxwell and Ruby Hirsch in Anderson, MO. She received her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University in Kansas where she met her husband, the late Paul Marquardt. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of almost 59 years. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sarah Erwin and son-in-law Bryan Glennon. Survivors include her children Kathy (Tim) Molony, Kristin Glennon, Joan (Steve) Ruskin, Jill (John) Pratt, Betsy (Steve) Popple, sister Judy Graham, brother Wesley (Susan) Hirsch, and brother Quinton Hirsch. Also surviving are grandchildren Josh Dorsey, Melissa Weigle, Brian Molony, Clare Leeds, Shannon Molony, Stephanie Glennon, Andrew Ruskin, Caroline Pratt, Will Ruskin and great grandsons Jack, Aiden and Charlie. Visitation will be held Monday December 12, 2022, from 9am to 11am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Timothy Church 10272 US Hwy 42, Union, KY 41091. Memorial contributions can be made to St Vincent DePaul 7110 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042.