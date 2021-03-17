Obituaries » Peggy S. LaBare

Burial Date: March 19, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042

Peggy Sue LaBare, 62, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Peggy loved music, especially The Beatles, and really enjoyed live music in her youth. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and playing Monopoly on Friday nights. Peggy cherished her friends and loved being a grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, whom she loved dearly, Paul “Buck” LaBare. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Palmer, Jennifer Goodhew, Jessica Orr, Leslie Edwards and Jessica Walden; siblings, Danny Colley, Barbara (Chip) Ziegler, Rick Cooley and Tabatha (Brad) Cooley-Miller; 15 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19 from 5-7 PM with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence.