Peggy Riley Foster, 66, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born February 18, 1955 in Covington, KY to the late William and Patricia Riley. Peggy was an outgoing person who had never met a stranger. She had tons of personality, and she could light up a room. She was the self-proclaimed favorite child, and she was always the life of the party. She was a member of St. Paul Church, and she was a former Eucharistic minister. Peggy was a proud alumni of the Villa Madonna class of 1973. She had worked most of her career at Airport Ford and Zimmer Motors. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, maw-maw, and sister and her family was her pride and joy. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and she was so proud of her family, they were the light of her life. Peggy had a huge heart and she thought of her friends and neighbors like family. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Gary W. Foster, her beloved children: Lindsey (Mike) Guenther, Riley (Beth) Foster, and Gary Foster, her cherished grandchildren: Cameron, Olivia, Zachary, Sophia, Preston, and Cody her dear sisters: Patti (Jay) Schilling, and Penny (Mark) Eggemeier, as well as her loving uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Peggy on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Following Mass, Peggy will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held following the burial from 12:30 PM until 3:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. All are invited to the Celebration of Life. Food and drinks will be provided. Memorial contributions can be made to the DCCH Center for Children and Families at 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.