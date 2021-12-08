Obituaries » Peggy M. Sauer

December 16, 2021

Peggy M. (nee Morris) Sauer, 91 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on December 8, 2021 at Highlandsprings Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Peggy was born December 16, 1929 in Aurora, IN to Willis Morris and Ruby Kinney Morris.

Peggy was a graduate of Midway High School, Midway, Kentucky, class of 1948. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport. Peggy loved to square dance with her husband Roy, going to River Downs, Myrtle Beach, loved music and had a great sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Sauer, brother, Wayne Morris, son, Chris Sauer, sisters, Patricia Graham, Helen Gay Spaher, Bonnie Kostlak, Joy Engle.

Peggy is survived by her son, Cary Sauer, daughter, Lisa Aker, sister, Barbara Coppage, 2 Grandchildren, Eric and Jessica, 6 Great Grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas with service to follow at 11:00 am.

Burial will take place in the Morgan Cemetery, Falmouth , Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.