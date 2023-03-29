Obituaries » Peggy M. Hicks

Burial Date: April 5, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 5, 7 p.m.

Peggy Mae Hicks, age 64 of Villa Hills, Ky passed away Wednesday March 29th 2023. She was born to the late Ruby Carter and Elijah Baker in Cincinnati, Ohio.She was an employee of the Internal Revenue Service for 25 + years as a tax examiner. Preceded in death by her sisters Pamela Marie Polly, Sandra Kay Polly and Mamie Ann Jeffers Peggy is survived by her husband of 40 + years Charles Hicks and daughter Mariah Hicks. Sister Teddie Rae (Steven) True, Brothers Elijah Baker, Bucky Mullins, Dale Baker, Dennis Baker, David ( Mary) Baker, Rodney (Bobbie Jo) Jeffers and Champ Jeffers. Sister in law Alice (Lenny) Smith, Nancy (Todd) Wolf, Debbie (Richard) Cox and Brother in law Thomas Hicks. Many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at Don Catchen and Sons on Wednesday April 5th, 2023 from 5 to 7 pm to say our last good byes.