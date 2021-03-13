Obituaries » Peggy I. Williams

Peggy Irene Williams, age 71, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitching; Peggy was also an old movie fanatic. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Williams; brother, Dale Klare (Kathy); nieces and nephews, Nikki Davis, Josh Merrill (Jen), Matthew Klare (Cara) and Benjamin Merrill (Melissa), 8 great nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Klare and Audrey Klare Gangwish; sister, Jennifer Merrill. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 11 AM until the Catholic Blessing begins at 12 noon.