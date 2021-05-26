Obituaries » Peggy F. Workman Pickrell

Burial Date: June 2, 2021 Hebron Lutheran Cemetery 3140 Limaburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 June 2, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Peggy Florene (Pickrell) Workman, 94, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, formerly of Florence, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Norton Hospital Brownsboro Road, Louisville. She was a Hair Stylist who owned and operated several Hair Salons.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Workman in 1982; daughter, Bonnie Workman in 2013; two grandchildren; and her parents, Richard and Florence Fronk Pickrell.

Survivors include sons, Robbie (Cyndi) Workman and Dave (Anita) Workman; and 11 grandchildren.

No Visitation. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.