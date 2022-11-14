Obituaries » Peggy A. Ebert



Peggy Ann (née Moermond) Ebert, age 79, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Peggy was born in Dayton, KY on July 6, 1943 to her late parents, Harold “Bud” Moermond and Grace (née Worthington) Moermond. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her brother Michael Moermond. Peggy was a retired tax examiner for the IRS. Peggy or “Olive Oil” as she was known by some, was previously active with Job’s Daughters and the Girl Scouts. She loved nature, bird watching, music and lighthouses. One of her favorite places to visit was the lighthouses of the Outer Banks. Peggy is survived by her husband, Christian J. Ebert, III; daughter, Melissa Heuer (Carey J.); brother, Jeffery Moermond (Victoria); sisters, Kathy Horton and Jeannette Moermond; grandchildren, Mackenzie Hendren (Thomas) and Carissa Heuer; great grandson, Owen Huck; also survived by a host of other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held April 15, 2023, location to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of donor’s choice. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.