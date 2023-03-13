Obituaries » Pearl Uhlman

Pearl Uhlman, 93, of Independence, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born April 2, 1929, in Jackson, KY, a daughter of the late Alex and Nora Vires. She is preceded in death by her husband, John H Uhlman and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her six children; Bob (Dotty) Hood, Kathy (Tom) Nicodemus, Wilma (Wayne) Napier, Debra (Gary) Hicks, Phil Uhlman, Dave (Gretchen) Uhlman; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Fellowship Church in Pearl’s honor (7216 US 42, Florence, KY 41042). Floral Hills is honored to serve Pearl’s family.