Pearl Nolan, 83, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 31, 2021 at his home in Bellevue. KY. He worked as a Boiler Maintenance technician with Frank Tea & Spice/ Durkee French Foods, he worked as a custodian at Beechwood Schools. Pearl was mechanically and musically inclined and loved playing bluegrass music. He could work on anything and played many stringed instruments. Pearl loved his spotted dog Annie. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Alexandria, KY. Pearl served in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his Father, Lewis Nolan, Mother, Eva Hall and Step Father Marvin Hall and Half Brother Alvin Nolan and Half Sister, Alabam Nolan. Pearl is survived by his loving Wife, Betty Jane Nolan of Bellevue, KY, Daughter, Tammy Lynn Nolan, Son, Raymond Edward Nolan, Half Brother, Lige Nolan, Half Sister, Mary Sizemore, Half sister Della Hacker, Half Sister, Sheila Nolan, Granddaughter, Casey Marie Nolan, Grandson, Caleb Conner Nolan. Memorial visitation 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave.) Bellevue. Service will start at 6:00 pm. Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.