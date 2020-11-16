Obituaries » Paulette J. Phelps

Burial Date: November 21, 2020

Paulette Janice Phelps (Nee Williamson) 73, passed away Monday, November 16, at home and surrounded by her loving family. Paulette was born on April 29, 1947 in the hills of Cosby, Tennessee. Her family moved to Kentucky when she was a young child and she grew up in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. She was the 2nd of 5 children. Paulette was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mamaw and Great Mamaw. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel special. She was selfless, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She sacrificed without complaint and loved without condition. She had the heart of an angel and the strength of a warrior. She will be missed by all those who loved her, and her legacy will live on forever. We take comfort in knowing that she was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her parents, Eli & Eula Williamson, her brother John Johnson and her sister Mary Hansen and no doubt her beloved silky terrier, Precious. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Tammy (Dexter) Hall of Mt. Washington, KY and Deanna (Ron) Montgomery of Walton, KY; her precious grandchildren, Tiarra (Anthony) Clark, Caleb Noe, Devyn Noe (Kayla), Jessica (Reid) Hollinger, Brandon Montgomery (Abigail), Kameron Hall (Maury), and Chase Winstel (Ashley); her adoring great grandchildren, A.J., Madison, Teagyn, Lukas and Nico; her loving siblings, Vivian Burkhardt and Russell (Melody) Williamson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, November 20, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, Kentucky. On Saturday, family and friends are welcome to gather from 9 AM until the time of Service at 10 AM at Stith Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mom loved flowers and our hope is that they will fill the room.