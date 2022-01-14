Obituaries » Paulette F. Schalck

Burial Date: January 18, 2022 Hebron Baptist Church 3435 Limaburg Rd. Hebron, KY Jan. 18, 9 - 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 77 times















Paulette Faith Schalck, 75, of Hebron, passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 14, 2022. She was enveloped in the love of family as she departed this world from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Paulette was born to Clifford and Helen (Penick) Chance in Covington, KY on May 7, 1946.

A woman possessing a strong faith, she was a member of Hebron Baptist Church for many years. Paulette had a strong passion for traveling, especially with her friend Donna. From Australia to Alaska to Colorado and the world over, Paulette seized every moment and every opportunity to try new things—new foods, new experiences. She was fearless. Paulette’s selfless nature and her bravery were exemplified in her career. Paulette entered the Reserves as a Registered Nurse. The Army enabled her to continue her education and fulfill a desire to become a mid-wife. She worked for a short time as a mid-wife, then decided to join the Air Force as a first lieutenant. She was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. Her husband, Lloyd, was serving in the Army at this time as well. She worked in Panama City, Florida between 1995-1998. Desert Storm, 9/11, Iraq and Afghanistan all required her nursing skills. In 2003, Paulette was responsible for stabilizing and transferring the wounded to Germany and on to the U.S. She also had short-term assignments in Hawaii, Germany, South Africa, and on a Montana Indiana reservation. After many years of service, Paulette officially retired from the USAF in 2006. Over the course of nearly 40 years, she delivered thousands of babies as well as mentored and educated new nurse midwives. She was a tireless advocate for women’s health. With all her commitments to her country and her profession, one would think that Paulette had time for little else. However, this was far from true. She loved her family beyond measure and was one of the best friends anyone could have.

Those left behind to further her legacy are her four children, Kim Bridges (David), Lesley Barth (Bob), Bart Noe, and Aaron Schalck (Kellye); her sister Karen Chance; her grandchildren Tyler Bridges (Audra), Travis Bridges (Jessalyn), Lindsey Isidro (Nate), Austin Sweeney, Bode Schalck, Piper Schalck, Brooks Schalck; four beloved great-grandchildren; as well as a special niece, cousins and close friends. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lloyd Schalck.

A visitation for Paulette will be held Monday January 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Rd, Hebron, KY 41048 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be the following day on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM, also at the church. Paulette will be laid to rest with full military honors rendered at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356 at 2:30 PM on January 18, 2022. You can donate in Paulette’s name to Hebron Baptist Church.