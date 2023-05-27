Obituaries » Paula K. Losey

Burial Date: June 3, 2023

Paula Kay Losey of Cincinnati, age 68, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Owenton, KY on October 11, 1954, to the late Elmer and Agnes Losey. After high school, Paula attended Campbellsville College where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology. She retired as the Benefits Administrator at Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development and was a longtime member of Holy Name Church in Mt. Auburn, OH. Paula was a very spiritual person and was able to find the good in everything. She had the ability to easily make light of things and had the best sense of humor. Paula cared deeply for other people. She always made sure to not be an inconvenience to others and was very giving to everyone she encountered. She had a caretaker’s heart, a humble soul, and was a wonderful person to be around at any given moment. Her family and friends meant the world to her, as she does to them, and Paula will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Bradley Handorf and her best friend, Anne Grimes.

She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Bill) Vetter, Phyllis (Glenn Graham) Rennekamp, and Randy (Melody) Losey; beloved nieces and nephews, Bill Vetter, Angie Kyriakakis, Melissa (Jason) Barger, Erica (Jonathan) Charters, Natalie Rennekamp, Sarah (Ronald) Ancell, and Christen Losey; great nieces and nephews, Ashley, Samantha, and Nikolas Handorf, Robbie Vetter, Nikoletta and George Kyriakakis, Tea Getz, Tori, Allie, Landen, and Bella Barger, Chloe Rennekamp, Avenley, Jonathan, and Annalise Ancell, and Amelia and Archer McAndrew; great-great nieces and nephews, Malya, Emilee, Weston, Robert, Elayna, Aiden, and Kennedy; as well as several other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main St. Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Paula will be laid to rest at Crittenden Christian Cemetery.