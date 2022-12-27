Obituaries » Paula J. Simpson

Burial Date: January 4, 2023 GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene 1438 Cox Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 4, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Paula Jean Simpson, 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on

Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Burlington, KY. She was born the daughter of the

late Raymond and Dorothy Simpson on July 10, 1957, in Covington, KY.

Paula grew up in a large family, being one of twelve children. She was a graduate

of Boone County High School. Paula was a kind soul who loved others and was

always willing to help someone in need. She was compassionate, very funny,

always making people laugh. Paula had a strong, motherly instinct, not only for

her children but for others in her family. She enjoyed watching her UK wildcats,

Cincinnati Bengals and even the Cincinnati Reds play ball. She had a love for

consignment shopping. If there was a deal or a bargain, Paula would find it.

Although she loved to shop, her greatest love was for her Lord and savior and

grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and enjoyed

watching them grow and taking care of them. Even though Paula fought a long,

hard battle with cancer, her faith in God never wavered.

Preceding Paula in death are her parents and two brothers, Ronald Simpson and

Ralph “Rusty” Simpson: one brother-in-law, Ed Herdman.

Those left here to carry on her legacy are her partner and companion, Rennie

Asher, children, Billy (Audra) Simpson, Amber (David) Vandiver, Stephanie

Simpson; Step- daughter De Asher; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren;

three step great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond (Sandy) Simpson, Michael

Simpson, Diane (Mike) McLaren, Debbie Reineke (Kelly Ryan), Kathy Herdman,

Kenneth (Marilyn) Simpson, Kim (Mike) Milner, Tina (Rick) Longhauser, Tracy

Sebastian; many nieces and nephews and extended family. Paula also leaves

behind her two four legged companions, cats, Blackie and Elvis who will miss her

beyond measure.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paula’s name to the

American Cancer Society.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00

PM at GracePointe Church 1438 Cox Ave Erlanger, KY 41018. A funeral service

will immediately follow at the church at 12:00 PM. Paula will be laid to rest at

Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Erlanger, KY.