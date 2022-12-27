Obituaries » Paula J. Simpson
Paula J. Simpson
December 27, 2022
Burial Date: January 4, 2023
GracePointe Community Church of the Nazarene 1438 Cox Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 4, 12 p.m.
Paula Jean Simpson, 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Burlington, KY. She was born the daughter of the
late Raymond and Dorothy Simpson on July 10, 1957, in Covington, KY.
Paula grew up in a large family, being one of twelve children. She was a graduate
of Boone County High School. Paula was a kind soul who loved others and was
always willing to help someone in need. She was compassionate, very funny,
always making people laugh. Paula had a strong, motherly instinct, not only for
her children but for others in her family. She enjoyed watching her UK wildcats,
Cincinnati Bengals and even the Cincinnati Reds play ball. She had a love for
consignment shopping. If there was a deal or a bargain, Paula would find it.
Although she loved to shop, her greatest love was for her Lord and savior and
grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and enjoyed
watching them grow and taking care of them. Even though Paula fought a long,
hard battle with cancer, her faith in God never wavered.
Preceding Paula in death are her parents and two brothers, Ronald Simpson and
Ralph “Rusty” Simpson: one brother-in-law, Ed Herdman.
Those left here to carry on her legacy are her partner and companion, Rennie
Asher, children, Billy (Audra) Simpson, Amber (David) Vandiver, Stephanie
Simpson; Step- daughter De Asher; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren;
three step great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond (Sandy) Simpson, Michael
Simpson, Diane (Mike) McLaren, Debbie Reineke (Kelly Ryan), Kathy Herdman,
Kenneth (Marilyn) Simpson, Kim (Mike) Milner, Tina (Rick) Longhauser, Tracy
Sebastian; many nieces and nephews and extended family. Paula also leaves
behind her two four legged companions, cats, Blackie and Elvis who will miss her
beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paula’s name to the
American Cancer Society.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00
PM at GracePointe Church 1438 Cox Ave Erlanger, KY 41018. A funeral service
will immediately follow at the church at 12:00 PM. Paula will be laid to rest at
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Erlanger, KY.